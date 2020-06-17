At least 5,227 Russian service members recover from COVID-19

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. More than 5,200 Russian service members have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a bulletin on Wednesday.

"In the past 24 hours, 79 members of the Russian Armed Forces recovered from the disease after undergoing treatment. The overall number of recoveries in the Russian Armed Forces has increased to 5,227," the ministry said.

Apart from that, a total of 599 civilians employed with the Russian Armed Forces have recovered from the illness.

As of June 17, a total of 1,552 service members, 268 students of Russian military schools and academies, 253 civilian specialists employed with the Russian Armed Forces are diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection. Most of them show no symptoms and five are in moderately severe condition.

The Defense Ministry also said that the participants in the June 24 Victory Day Parade are tested for coronavirus three times a week. As of today, they all have tested negative.

To date, 553,301 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 304,342 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 7,478 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.