Over ten Russian regions see no decrease in coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. About ten Russian regions do not demonstrate a downward trend in coronavirus spread, Anna Popova, head of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said in a televised interview on Russia’s Rossiya’1 channel on Wednesday.

"Yesterday’s decrease showed that it [the average number of cases confirmed daily - TASS) is far fewer than 8,000. We can see this tendency in nearly all regions. There are a few, slightly over ten regions, which do not yet demonstrate such a dramatic dynamic decrease as the rest ones," she said.