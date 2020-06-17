About 50% of Russians infected with COVID-19 show no symptoms, says chief sanitary doctor

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Around 50% of Russians infected with the coronavirus develop no symptoms, Anna Popova, head of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said in a televised interview on Russia’s Rossiya’1 channel on Wednesday.

"If we talk about asymptomatic [patients], yes, we can see up to 60% on some days, but in general, the statistics says about 50% of actively detected carriers or asymptomatic carries. It is a very good indicator for the country, as it is our active detection," she said.