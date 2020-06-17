Russian diplomat warns European countries against hastily lifting travel restrictions

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russia hopes that European countries will not relax their attention in the fight against the coronavirus and cautions them against hastily lifting travel restrictions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing on Wednesday.

"I would like to emphasize once again that we are talking about statements and intentions. Given the steps taken by our European partners towards restoring travel, we hope that our neighbors will keep their focus on issues of effectiveness in the fight against the novel coronavirus infection. By way of reminder, the World Health Organization continues to caution against haste in lifting lockdown restrictions," Zakharova noted.

The European Commission earlier urged all EU countries to open internal borders by June 15. In addition, it recommended that they begin to gradually reopen external borders on July 1.