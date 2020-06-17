Russians were more positive about life in June, pollster says

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. As restrictions imposed to counter the spread of coronavirus were lifted in early June, Russians were more positive about their life situations. More than two thirds of citizens say it’s positive, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center shows.

"Russians are positive about the situation they have in their lives. On June 5, 65% of our respondents said that. This number is 7 percentage points higher than on April 26 when the crisis sentiments peaked (58%)," reads the pollster’s website, noting that 32% of the respondents say they are in a bad situation.

At the same time, more than half of Russians (56%) say that the current situation in the country is bad overall, while 38% said it was good (a change of 8 percentage points compared to this April).

The poll was conducted on June 5, 2020 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5% with 95% probability.