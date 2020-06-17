Hainan's Haikou ranks first among Chinese cities with best air quality

HAIKOU, June 17. /TASS/. The administrative center of Hainan, Haiko, in January-May, took the first place in the list of Chinese cities on air quality, reported the Chinese Ministry of Environmental Protection.

According to a report, in the rating the authorities took into account the environmental situation in 168 cities, including Beijing and its surrounding regions, as well as in the cities of East and South China, the industry in which is developing dynamically thus leading to significant environmental pollution. "The proportion of harmful substances in Haikou's atmosphere continues to decrease. This is a steady trend, although there are small fluctuations in the indicator," the document reads.

Over the past five months the content of sulfur and nitrogen oxides, as well as one of the most dangerous gaseous pollutants, carbon monoxide, has noticeably decreased in Haikou's air. As noted, the emission of harmful microparticles with a size of less than 2.5 microns (PM 2.5) in the city remains at an extremely low level.

“This year Haikou thanks to intensive measures significantly increased the level of environmental control, we impose the most severe penalties for violating the stangards. We identify violations both during regular inspections and through special unscheduled inspections,” a representative of the ministry said.

Haikou is followed in the ranking by Lhasa (Tibet Autonomous Region) and Zhuhai (southern Guangdong). According to statistics, optimal air quality was recorded on about 85% of the days in China in January-May in 337 China's cities and towns.

Environmental protection is a priority for the Hainan authorities. According to official data, in the first quarter air and groundwater on the island by international standards were totally clear. From January to March, the province's clean energy production exceeded 1.89 billion kWh, which equals 28.7% of the electricity supply to key facilities in the region.