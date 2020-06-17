New Development Bank announces $1.5 bln three-year COVID response bond issue

SHANGHAI, June 17. /TASS/. BRICS’ New Development Bank (NDB) priced its inaugural benchmark $1.5 bln three-year COVID Response Bond in international capital markets on June 16, press service of the financial institution reported on Wednesday.

"The net proceeds from the Bond issue will be used to finance sustainable development activities in the NDB’s member countries, including emergency assistance loans to the Bank’s member countries. Such emergency loans could be used to finance direct expenses related to the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak or provide support to governmental measures contributing to economic recovery in the member countries of the NDB," the report said.

The coupon rate equaled 0.625%.

The transaction met exceptional high-quality investor support, with strong participation from central banks and official institutions, which represented 75% of allocations, NDB said. This bond issue is strategically important for its member-states, NDB Vice President Leslie Maasdorp noted. "We are pleased with the overwhelmingly positive investor feedback and the very top quality order book for our inaugural COVID Response Bond in the international markets," he was quoted as saying.