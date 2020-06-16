Coronavirus restrictions could be fully lifted in February 2021, says Russian minister

TASS, June 16. It will only be possible to fully roll back restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus in February 2021, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

"I think we should be talking about the next year. I think that it will be February," he noted.

According to Murashko, it will be possible to speak about the lifting of restrictions when the situation will be controllable pharmaceutically speaking.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 8,130,600 people have been infected worldwide and more than 439,400 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 4,244,800 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 545,458 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 294,306 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 7,284 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.