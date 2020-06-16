Russian Seasons in France to resume after pandemic, says envoy

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The events planned as part of the world-famous Russian Seasons will continue after the epidemiological situation has stabilized, Russian Ambassador to France Alexei Meshkov said Tuesday in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director-General Mikhail Gusman.

"This year was supposed to be the year of the Russian Seasons in France. A very large-scale program was prepared," he said. "And then the pandemic came. However, I am very glad that both Russian and French organizers firmly confirmed that the seasons will resume when the situation has normalized. I would not want to see all the work lost."

The diplomat recalled that the year officially began on January 16 with Anton Chekhov’s play Uncle Vanya attended by the two culture ministers, while some events successfully took place in January and February.

It is expected that the festival will see around 400 concerts, exhibitions and plays, while some of them are dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory.