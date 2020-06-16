Moscow moved on to the next stage of lifting its coronavirus-related restrictions. On June 16, the summer terraces of restaurants and cafes were allowed to reopen. Also, libraries, realty offices, rental services, advertising, consulting and other agencies providing services to citizens and businesses resumed their work. Museums, exhibition halls and zoos opened their doors too. Take a look at Moscow on its way back to life.
Moscow coming back to life: Outdoor dining and museums reopen
Summer cafes, libraries, museums, exhibition halls and zoos were allowed to reopen provided they observe restrictions on the number of visitors at a time
People eating on the terrace in Moscow, Russia. Moscow restaurants were allowed to reopen outdoor terraces on June 16 as part of easing the restrictions that were imposed to stem the coronavirus outbreak© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
People at the Flacon exhibition and shopping centre in Moscow© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
A young man walking near a mural of Salvador Dali at the Flacon exhibition and shopping centre© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
Traffic jam on Moskvoretskaya Embankment by the Moskva River in central Moscow© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
Visitors at the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art in Moscow© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
Visitors looking at panda at Moscow Zoo© EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Visitors in face masks at Moscow Zoo© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS
Moscow zoo reopened on June 16, after Moscow’s authorities lifted the lockdown in connection with the novel coronavirus pandemic© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS
People dining on the terrace in Moscow© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
A woman in a face mask walking in central Moscow© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
