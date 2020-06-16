Putin to hold Q&A session in regular format, date to be announced later — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold his annual Q&A session with Russian citizens in a regular format, however, the date will be announced later, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"As for the Q&A session, it will take place this year. The date has been postponed for obvious reasons. We will announce the exact date later," Peskov said. He added that this would be "a full-format direct line between Putin and the people."

The spokesman informed that Putin does not plan to hold a short online session with Russian citizens before the vote.

Constitutional amendments vote

On March 11, the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) approved the final reading of the constitutional amendments bill proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. On the same day, it was approved by the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) and the regional parliaments.

The text of the bill was published on the official legal information portal. Following the Constitutional Court’s ruling, which states that the bill does not violate the Constitution, a public vote will be held. If over 50% of the Russian public approve of the changes, the bill will enter into force.

The vote was initially set to take place on April 22, however, Putin chose to postpone it due to the situation with the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Russia. During a working session on June 1, Putin approved July 1, 2020 as the new date for the vote. The vote will be held over a seven-day period ending on July 1 due to epidemiological concerns.

The document proposes to expand the powers of the Russian parliament and the Russian Constitutional Court, a fixed number of presidential terms, as well as the prevalence of the Russian Constitution over international agreements. The document also expands the government’s obligations in the social sphere. The amendments to the Constitution stipulate that the Russian head of state can only serve two terms, however, one of the amendments proposes that the current president can be re-elected if the new version of the Constitution comes into force.