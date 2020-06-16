Coronavirus spread coefficient doesn’t exceed 1 in regions with largest numbers of cases

According to the recommendations, those Russian regions where this figure equals or is below 1 can begin the first stage of lifting the restrictions if they have enough hospital beds

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The coronavirus spread coefficient stood at 1 or was below 1 on Tuesday in ten Russia’s regions with the largest number of confirmed cases, according to TASS calculations based on data provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis center. In Moscow and the Moscow Region, that figure stood at 0.97 and in St. Petersburg at 0.83. The lowest coefficient (0.76) was registered in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and the highest one — in the Kaluga region (1).

In the Sverdlovsk and Rostov regions, that figure was 0.83 and 0.81 respectively, in the Krasnoyarsk Region it stood at 0.94, in Dagestan it was 0.95 and in the Tula Region — 0.92. In Russia in general, that coefficient dropped from 1 to 0.98. The coronavirus spread coefficient is calculated using the formula provided by the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being in its recommendations for regions on easing lockdown measures. The coefficient shows how many people on average get the coronavirus infection from one infected person prior to their isolation, the watchdog explained.