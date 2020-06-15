52 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Fifty-two more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, bringing the death toll up to 3,386, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday.

"Fifty-two coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding that the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths has reached 3,386.

As of June 15, as many as 207,264 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Moscow, including 1,359 during the past day. A total of 123,240 patients have recovered. A campaign of voluntary testing for the coronavirus antibodies continues in the capital city.

To date, 537,210 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 284,539 patients having recovered from the disease. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.