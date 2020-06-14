Over 5,000 Russian servicemen recover from COVID-19 - defense ministry

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. More than 5,000 Russian servicemen have already recovered from the novel coronavirus infection, the Russian defense ministry said in a bulletin on Sunday.

"In the past 24 hours, fifty-six servicemen of the Russian armed forces recovered from the disease after undergoing treatment. The overall number of recoveries in the Russian armed forces has increased to 5,003," the ministry said.

Besides, a total of 560 civilians employed with the Russian armed forces have already recovered from the illness.

As of June 14, a total of 1,526 servicemen, 347 students of Russian military institutes and universities and 264 civilian specialists employed with the Russian armed forces are diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection. Most of them, according to the ministry, have no symptoms. One patient is in grave condition and seven are in moderately severe condition.

The ministry also said that its coronavirus response headquarters had worked out recommendations for officials and participants in the Victory Parade on June 24. Only those having immunity to COVID-19 and without symptoms of infectious diseases will be allowed to take part in the parade, it said, adding that all participants will be tested for the coronavirus infection thrice a week.