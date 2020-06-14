Over 2,100 COVID-19 patients recover in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Moscow’s doctors have cured another 2,133 patients from the coronavirus infection, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasiya Rakova told reporters on Sunday.

"The number of recoveries in Moscow is on the rise. In the past day another 2,133 patients recovered after undergoing treatment. The total number of people who recovered from the infection rose to 121,691," Rakova said.

All patients will remain under medical supervision after being discharged from hospitals and will receive recommendations.

The recovered Moscow citizens have been asked to donate their plasma to treat coronavirus patients. People aged between 18 and 55 who have recovered from COVID-19 can become blood plasma donors, provided they don’t have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.