At least 4,947 Russian service members recover from COVID-19

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. More than 4,900 Russian service members have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a bulletin on Saturday.

"In the past 24 hours, 118 members of the Russian Armed Forces recovered from the disease after undergoing treatment. The overall number of recoveries in the Russian Armed Forces has increased to 4,947," the ministry said.

Apart from that, a total of 550 civilians employed with the Russian Armed Forces have recovered from the illness.

As of June 13, a total of 1,524 service members, 360 students of Russian military schools and academies, 271 civilian specialists employed with the Russian Armed Forces are diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection. Most of them show no symptoms and eight are in moderately severe condition.

The Defense Ministry also said that the participants in the June 24 Victory Day Parade are tested for coronavirus three times a week. As of Saturday, they all have tested negative.

To date, 520,129 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 274,641 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 6,829 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.