WHO: оver 136,000 coronavirus cases reported globally

GENEVA, June 12. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases by the World Health Organization (WHO) in the world increased by more than 136,000 over the past day, exceeding 7.41 mln. The number of deaths increased by almost 5,000 and exceeded 418,000, the organization said on Friday.

Thus, 7,410,510 cases and 418,294 deaths were registered in the world. The number of cases increased by 136,572 over the day, the number of deaths increased by 4,925, the report said. The statistics take into account only officially confirmed data provided by states. A day earlier, 128,419 new cases of infection and 5,347 deaths were reported.

The region of North and South America ranks first in terms of the number of infected - 3,560,591. Over the day, this figure increased by 75,346. The number of deaths in the regions increased by 3,401 and reached 192,944. In Europe, there are 2,358,953 cases and 186,889 deaths. In 24 hours, the number of cases increased by 19,808, the number of deaths increased by 565.

The Eastern Mediterranean region occupies the third position in the number of cases - the number reached 716,151, deaths - 15,947. Over the day, the number of infected increased by 19,310, while 366 people died.

The majority of cases were reported in the United States - 1,988,646 people, followed by Brazil (772,416), Russia (511,423), India (297,535), the UK (291,413), Spain (242,707), Italy (236,142), Peru (208,823), Germany (185,674),and Iran (180,176).