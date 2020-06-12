Health Minister expects that Russia will have several coronavirus vaccines

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Several coronavirus vaccines can appear simultaneously in Russia, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"I emphasize that a vaccine is a medicinal drug. Therefore, of course, we expect several drugs to appear on the market," he said.

Murashko noted that each vaccine will have its own temporary period of protection. "It remains to be assessed how long specific immunity will stay after vaccination," the minister added.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.