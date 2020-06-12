Over 2,200 COVID-19 patients recover in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Doctors in Moscow have cured another 2,255 patients from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus infection, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasiya Rakova said on Friday.

"The number of recoveries in Moscow is on the rise. In the past day another 2,255 patients recovered after undergoing treatment. The total number of people who recovered from the infection rose to 118,024," Rakova said.

All patients will remain under medical supervision after being discharged from hospitals and will receive recommendations.

The recovered Moscow citizens have been asked to donate their plasma to treat coronavirus patients. People aged between 18 and 55 who have recovered from COVID-19 can become blood plasma donors, provided they don’t have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.