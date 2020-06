WASHINGTON, June 12. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has congratulated the people of Russia upon Russia Day on behalf of the US authorities.

"On behalf of the U.S. government and the American people, I congratulate the citizens of Russia as you celebrate Russia Day," Pompeo’s statement runs.

Russia Day is a state holiday celebrated since 1992 on the day of the adoption of the declaration of state sovereignty of the RSFSR.