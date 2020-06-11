Putin orders cabinet to allocate 42 bln rubles on salaries in education, healthcare

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to allocate 41.7 bln rubles ($597 bln) to maintain the level of salaries in educational and medical organizations, Kremlin’s press service reported on Thursday.

The relevant item is contained in the list of instructions published after the meeting on the situation in the education system in the context of the spread of coronavirus.

"[Hereby I instruct ] the Russian government to ensure allocation of 41.7 billion rubles from the federal budget to provide support to federal educational, scientific and healthcare organizations in 2020, in particular for the maintenance of the level of remuneration of workers not lower than the level reached in 2019," according to the document.

The first report on the execution of this order should be submitted to the head of state by June 15, then it should be done on a quarterly basis.