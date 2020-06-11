Russian envoy reasons with Italy's justice minister on ex-business head's home extradition

ROME, June 11. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Italy Sergey Razov conveyed his arguments in favor of extradition of the United Engine Corporation’s Director of Business Development Alexander Korshunov to Russia to Italian Minister of Justice Alfonso Bonafede, the Russian Embassy in Italy told journalists Thursday.

According to the embassy, the meeting took place on the Russian initiative. "The sides discussed the case of Russian national Alexander Korshunov, currently in custody in Italy, whose extradition is sought by both Russia and the US. The Italian side was presented with comprehensive arguments in favor of satisfaction of Russia’s extradition request. The minister of justice pledged that the issue would be given a thorough review, considering all circumstances and a high-profile nature of the case," the embassy said in its statement.

Earlier, Italian Court of Cassation confirmed the Appellation Court’s ruling on extradition of Korshunov, arrested in Italy on American request, to the US. Washington accuses him of conspiracy and attempt to steal US commercial secrets from a US plane maker. Concurrently, Russia also demands Korshunov’s extradition, accusing him of fraud and theft. Korshunov, who currently stays under house arrest in Italy, agreed to be extradited to Russia.

"According to the Italian legislation, the minister of justice has to make the final decision within 45 days from the court’s ruling," the embassy recalled.