Moscow court sentences pensioner over charges of membership in extremist group

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Moscow’s Tverskoi Court convicted Vyacheslav Gorbaty, a pensioner, charged with participation in an extremist organization, to a two-year suspended sentence, the court’s press service told TASS Thursday.

"The court has found Gorbaty guilty of [participation in an extremist organization] and sentenced him to a two-year suspended sentence and three years’ probation," the court said.

The court determined that Gorbaty was a member of an organization that de facto continued the activity of the People’s Will Army public movement, which the court earlier deemed extremist. Earlier, Gorbaty was charged with funding an extremist organization, but this charge was later withdrawn due to limitation period.