WHO reports single-day increase in coronavirus cases by over 105,000

GENEVA, June 11. /TASS/. More than 105,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, bringing the tally to 7.14 million, with the coronavirus-related fatalities increasing by over 3,600 to surpass 408,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday.

As of 11.00 Moscow time on June 10, as many as 7,145,539 novel coronavirus cases and 408,025 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 105,621 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 3,629. The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries. The day before, the organization reported 108,918 new cases and 3,539 deaths all over the world.

South and North America account for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 3,415,174. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 48,923 and the number of deaths - by 1,913 to top 185,863. The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,321,147 and the number of fatalities is 185,537. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew, by 17,786 and the number of deaths went up by 866.

The East Mediterranean region has 677,338 cases and 15,246 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 18,724 and the number of deaths - by 333.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was registered in the United States (1,951,096), followed by Brazil (707,412), Russia (493,657), the United Kingdom (289,144), India (276,583), Spain (241,966), Italy (235,561), Peru (199,696), Germany (184,861), and Iran (175,927).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.