MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The first patient contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus in September or October 2019 and there is no reason whatsoever to claim that COVID-19 cases at that time already numbered thousands, the director of the Ye. I. Martsynovsky Institute of Medical Parasitology and Tropical and Vector Borne Diseases, associate member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Lukashev, said at a Russian-Belarussian conference entitled Coronavirus Infection: Fundamental, Clinical and Epidemiological Aspects. Socio-Economic Challenges to the Health Service.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying, speaking at a news briefing on Tuesday, criticized claims by the Harvard Medical School to the effect that the outbreak of the coronavirus-related pneumonia might have started in Wuhan as early as the end of summer 2019. The authors of a survey conducted by the Harvard Medical School and Boston University say they scrutinized the number of motor vehicles at car parks near Wuhan’s five largest hospitals over the past two years to conclude that the number of vehicles there soared at the end of August and the beginning of September, which in their opinion might be interpreted as indirect evidence of higher disease statistics.

"Patient Zero (the first person to have contracted SARS-CoV-2) according to different sources was identified sometime between September 2019 and November 2019. With this in mind we can say with great certainty that there was nothing like thousands of patients around the world or even thousands of patients in China in the autumn of 2019," Lukashev said, adding that such conclusions were based on mathematical statistic methods of research into the virus genome.

He stressed that when SARS-CoV-2 began to spread, all countries were still utterly unaware of this and "in each country the virus remained unnoticed for 30-50 days." Transmissions among counties were multiple, Lukashev said. In his opinion there were dozens, if not thousands of such cases. The decision to close the borders in January and February was the correct and very timely measure he believes.

"But keeping the borders closed now makes no sense at all, because the virus is already spreading in all countries, so its transmission across the border will have no major epidemiological effect," he said.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 7,336,200 people have been infected worldwide and more than 414,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 3,617,900 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 493,657 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 252,783 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 6,358 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.