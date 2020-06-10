Moscow currently uses one-fourth of available coronavirus hospital beds, says mayor

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Moscow currently uses only one-fourth of the 40,000 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Wednesday.
"The hospital network, which we created together with the Ministry of Health, federal and private hospitals, comprised about 40,000 beds. This is one of the most powerful systems in the world. Today we use only one-fourth of that system, and the use of the bed capacity decreases almost every day," he said at a meeting of the Presidium of the Coordination Council to control the incidence of the coronavirus in Russia.
Sobyanin recalled that part of the federal healthcare facilities in the Russian capital converted for COVID-19 patients are beginning to work as usual today.
On Wednesday, June 10, Moscow reported the smallest daily increase in new coronavirus cases since April 12, with 1,195 cases confirmed in the city. A total of 199,785 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Moscow. Of these, 83,167 patients continue to receive treatment. To date, 113,533 people have recovered, 3,085 patients have died.