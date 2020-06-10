Moscow currently uses one-fourth of available coronavirus hospital beds, says mayor

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Moscow currently uses only one-fourth of the 40,000 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Wednesday.

"The hospital network, which we created together with the Ministry of Health, federal and private hospitals, comprised about 40,000 beds. This is one of the most powerful systems in the world. Today we use only one-fourth of that system, and the use of the bed capacity decreases almost every day," he said at a meeting of the Presidium of the Coordination Council to control the incidence of the coronavirus in Russia.