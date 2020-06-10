Moscow reports the lowest daily COVID-19 increase in two months

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, 1,195 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Moscow, which is the lowest daily increase in two months, coronavirus prevention operational headquarters told journalists Wednesday.
The daily case growth rate receded to 0.6%. One day earlier, Moscow reported 1,572 new cases.
A total of 199,785 people contracted the disease in Moscow since the beginning of the pandemic; 83,167 are currently sick.
In the past 24 hours, 3,796 people were released from hospitals, bringing the total recovery count to 113,533; 56 people died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death count to 3,085.