Moscow reports the lowest daily COVID-19 increase in two months

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, 1,195 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Moscow, which is the lowest daily increase in two months, coronavirus prevention operational headquarters told journalists Wednesday.

Russia reports record low number of new coronavirus cases in past two weeks

The daily case growth rate receded to 0.6%. One day earlier, Moscow reported 1,572 new cases.

A total of 199,785 people contracted the disease in Moscow since the beginning of the pandemic; 83,167 are currently sick.

In the past 24 hours, 3,796 people were released from hospitals, bringing the total recovery count to 113,533; 56 people died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death count to 3,085.