US Department of Justice declines to comment on Russian DJ’s arrest at US request

WASHINGTON, June 8./TASS/. The US Department of Justice has declined to comment on the arrest of Russian national Denis Kaznacheev in Berlin at the request of the US.

"[The Department of Justice] Decline comment," Nicole Navas Oxman, Senior Communications Advisor for International Law Enforcement/Spokesperson, told TASS in reply to a request to explain the essence of accusations against the Russian national and confirm a request for his extradition to the US.

Kaznacheev was arrested in Berlin under the order issued by a court of one of Maryland’s 24 districts on December 9, 2019. The Russian is accused of money laundering and fraud on the Internet.

The news about Kaznacheev’s case and arrest emerged after the musician’s Facebook page published a post, saying that he had been in German custody for seven days. The post specifies that the arrest was carried out at the US request, claiming that it is possible that his identity was stolen for illegal purposes.

Kaznacheev was born in 1983 and creates electronic music under the stage name Guttersnipe.