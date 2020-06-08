Russia conducts over 13 mln COVID-19 tests

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian specialists have carried out more than 13 mln tests for the coronavirus, the sanitary watchdog said on Monday.

"In Russia more than 13 mln tests for the coronavirus have been conducted," the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said in a statement. Some 294,000 tests were carried out in the past day.

The number of tests for the coronavirus exceeded 12 mln on June 5.

Some 320,000 remain under medical supervision in Russia over a suspected coronavirus infection, according to the watchdog.