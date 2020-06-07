Over 4,400 Russian servicemen recover from COVID-19

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. More than 4,400 Russian servicemen have already recovered from the novel coronavirus infection, the Russian defense ministry said in a bulletin on Sunday.

"In the past 24 hours, as many as 78 servicemen of the Russian armed forces recovered from the disease after undergoing treatment. The overall number of recoveries in the Russian armed forces has increased to 4,409," the ministry said.

Besides, a total of 457 civilians employed with the Russian armed forces have already recovered from the illness.

As of June 7, a total of 1,510 servicemen, 385 students of Russian military institutes and universities and 306 civilian specialists employed with the Russian armed forces are diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection. Most of them, according to the ministry, have no symptoms. Two patients are in grave condition and six are in moderately severe condition.

To date, a total of 467,673 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 226,731 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 5,859 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.