Sunday export flight from Thailand to Vladivostok has been postponed

VLADIVOSTOK, June 7. /TASS/. The flight of the Aurora airline, which was to deliver Russian citizens from Bangkok to Vladivostok on Sunday, has been postponed for an indefinite period, Russia’s Communications Ministry said on its Telegram channel.

The Airbus A319 plane was supposed to fly out late in the evening of June 6 from Bangkok (Thailand) and to land in Russia’s Far East on the morning of June 7.

"Flight No SHU5487 Bangkok - Vladivostok was postponed indefinitely on June 6, 2020. Additional information will be published later," the ministry said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Plenipotentiary Envoy of the Russian President in the Far Eastern Federal District (FEFD) Yury Trutnev instructed the district’s authorities to develop a plan for the return from abroad of residents of the region who cannot get home due to the situation with coronavirus.

Since March 18, the Russian border has been closed to all foreigners, and on March 27, Russia completely stopped international passenger air traffic.