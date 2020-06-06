{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

WHO reports single-day increase in coronavirus cases by over 128,000

The coronavirus-related fatalities increased by over 5,600, the World Health Organization said

GENEVA, June 6. /TASS/. More than 128,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the coronavirus-related fatalities increasing by over 5,600 to near 393,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Saturday.

As of 11.00 Moscow time on June 6, as many as 6,663,304 novel coronavirus cases and 392,802 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 127,950 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,647. The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries. The day before, the organization reported 118,526 new cases and 4,288 deaths all over the world.

South and North America account for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 3,155,370. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 70,853 and the number of deaths - by 3,891 and reached 176,167. The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,249,999 and the number of fatalities is 183,128. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew, by 19,293 and the number of deaths went up by 963.

The East Mediterranean region has 605,026 cases and 14,024 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 17,996 and the number of deaths - by 304.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was registered in the United States (1,857,872), followed by Brazil (614,941), Russia (458,689), the United Kingdom (283,315), Spain (240,978), India (236,657), Italy (234,531), Germany (183,678), Peru (183,198) and Turkey (168,340).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Russia has enough funds to promote Russian language globally
Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova to meet with translator of Pushkin’s poetry into English Julian Henry Lowenfeld to discuss and summarize his proposals
Read more
Germany rejects US extraterritorial sanctions against Nord Stream 2
On June 4, a group of US senators submitted a bill on sanctions against the gas pipeline to the Senate
Read more
China holds Russia’s comments on Hong Kong in high regard — Foreign Ministry
On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman decried the attempts to use the UN Security Council as the platform for discussion of the Hong Kong situation as nothing else but settling scores between the US and China
Read more
Russia turns to UN over diplomatic property dispute with US
According to Kuzmin, no response from the United States has come so far
Read more
Iranian report leak reveals lack of confidentiality in IAEA — Russian envoy
The report was intended for states members of the IAEA Board of Governors
Read more
Diesel fuel spill in Norilsk in Russia’s Arctic contained
As of now, according to the latest data, the cleanup workers have pumped out almost 300 tonnes of fuel, disposed of over 26 tonnes of petroleum products and treated an area of 4,600 square meters with sorbents
Read more
Russian figure-skating teen prodigy chalks up third-time Guinness World record
This is Trusova’s third entry into the Guinness Book of World Records as she previously was noted for performing the quad toe loop jump and a quad toe lutz
Read more
Billionaire Potanin loses $1.5 bln a day after fuel spill at plant in Norilsk
Nevertheless, the head of Norilsk Nickel remains the richest Russian businessman on the Forbes list
Read more
Press review: What’s the OPEC+ deal’s fate and China’s ‘vaccine’ against color revolutions
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, June 5
Read more
Moscow will lift most COVID-19 restrictions by July 1, mayor says
Sergei Sobyanin added that a schedule for lifting the restrictions may be published on June 8
Read more
Minneapolis plans to dismantle police department amid riots
According to the city council chair, under the proposed reform, some functions of the police would be performed by social workers and medics
Read more
Russian embassy confirms delivery of MiG-29 fighter jets to Syria
The handover ceremony took place at the Hmeymim air base
Read more
Brazilian president threatens to quit World Health Organization
"We don’t want people from the outside to tell us what our healthcare must do," he said
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet tracking French guided missile frigate Aquitaine in Barents Sea
Russia’s National Defense Control Center announced in early May that the Northern Fleet’s forces started tracking the US destroyers Donald Cook, Porter and Roosevelt that had entered the Barents Sea
Read more
Nord Stream 2 analyzes possible consequences of expanding US sanctions
Neglecting interests of European consumers, who will be forced to pay more for gas if the pipeline is not constructed, hinders the project, press service of the pipeline operator told TASS
Read more
Bill expanding sanctions against Nord Stream 2 presented to US Senate
In particular, US sanctions related to Nord Stream 2 apply to vessels engaged in all pipe laying activities
Read more
Cleanup effort underway to mop up massive Arctic oil spill
More than 21,000 cubic meters of fuel were spilled on the area of 180,000 square meters in Norilsk
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Kiev’s idea of consultations without Russia is aimed at ruining Minsk Accords — diplomat
The diplomat stressed it was not the first time that Ukrainian officials suggested using the Budapest Memorandum for discussing the situation in the east of Ukraine, but in the past all such initiatives were put forward not by official politicians
Read more
‘Poison plot’ against Prague politicians was pure fabrication, admits Czech PM
According to the Czech prime minister, the bogus story was spread by one of the Russian diplomatic mission staffers as part of the internal strife
Read more
Fuel that spilled from power plant in Norilsk did not reach Kara Sea — official
A total of 252 people and 72 vehicles are clearing the aftermath of the spill
Read more
Sanctions for Iran oil supply to Venezuela go beyond all limits, Russian diplomat says
Foreign ministry Maria Zakharova emphasized that application of restrictive measures against Caracas affects Venezuela’s economy and social sphere
Read more
Germany, EU should mull response to US measures on Nord Stream 2, says Bundestag official
According to Klaus Ernst, US actions tamper with the sovereignty of Germany and the EU
Read more
Russia’s top brass to insure latest stealth drone for over $18 mln
Pursuant to the official document, the Okhotnik stealth drone will be insured against its loss (total or constructive total loss), disappearance or damage as a result of an incident during the insurance period
Read more
Organizers of Formula 1 race in Russia’s Sochi say ready to host two Grands Prix this year
Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport magazine reported earlier that the racing track in in the Russian resort city of Sochi was viewed as a possible candidate for hosting two races this year
Read more
Almost half Ukrainians believe Ukraine is collapsing, says poll
Residents of western Ukraine tend to be more positive in their views, while those residing in the east and the south of the country are more downbeat, as per the survey
Read more
Russian latest high-speed patrol boats enter trials on Neva River
Following their trials, the patrol boats will enter service with Russia’s Baltic Fleet
Read more
Russia beefs up forces to fortify defense of Western boundary
In early June, high level of military activity of the US and its NATO allies was reported near Russian borders
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet ships hold air defense drills
During the drills, the pilots were tasked with conducting reconnaissance, detecting a group of ships at sea and practicing notional missile and bomb strikes against the targets, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
PM highlights rising global interest in Russian language
Mikhail Mishustin noted that "Russian is one of the richest languages in the world, it is the language of a great culture, diplomacy, international and inter-ethnic communication"
Read more
Moscow hospital uses hyperbaric oxygenation to treat COVID-19 patients
The therapy aims to avoid artificial lung ventilation, according the hospital director
Read more
Opening borders to foreigners has not been discussed yet — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman recalled that on May 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to hash over the details of a gradual withdrawal of restrictions, imposed over the pandemic
Read more
Russia to respond adequately to expulsion of two diplomats from Czech Republic
It was "dishonest and inappropriate" of the Czech side to make such an unfriendly step, the Russian foreign ministry said
Read more
Russia may start export of Avifavir anti-coronavirus drug
There are many requests from Middle Eastern and Latin American countries, according to the Chief Executive Officer of the Russian Direct Investment Fund
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus cases near 450,000
The country’s daily coronavirus growth rate has for the first time fallen below 2%
Read more
NASA warns about ‘potentially dangerous’ asteroid approaching Earth
The diameter of the asteroid is between 250 and 570 meters
Read more
OPEC and non-OPEC meetings to be held on one day
The main issue on the agenda is the extension of the current level of oil output reduction
Read more
Russia sets up basic missile attack early warning satellite grouping
The system will continuously monitor US territory for possible ballistic missile launches
Read more
Russian Su-57, Turkish TF-X may become competitors at global arms market
In November 2017, then-Minister of Defense noted that Turkey designed the project in a way to not be ultimately dependent on any one nation or company
Read more
Roscosmos, NASA, other space agencies to discuss Moon research on June 9
The issue of contributions to the implementation of the US Artemis lunar program will be raised during the talks
Read more
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Read more
Putin orders to establish full control over emergency in Norilsk
Putin also demanded Russia’s environmental watchdog check thoroughly all storage facilities for oil products
Read more
Coronavirus spread coefficient goes down to 0.98 in Russia and 0.83 in Moscow
The coefficient shows how many people on average get the coronavirus from one infected person prior to their isolation, according to the watchdog
Read more
Russian embassy points to US Department of State that US was not invited to Syria
"The real question here: What are the grounds for the USA to occupy several swaths of this sovereign country?" the Russian embassy said
Read more
Minsk is coordinating further presence of Russian military facilities in Belarus
The current agreements providing for the operation of two Russian centers expire on June 7, 2021, according to official information
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus cases pass 458,000
The daily coronavirus growth rate remains at 2%
Read more
Press review: Kremlin clarifies use of nukes and Why Trump invited Russia to G7 summit
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, June 3
Read more
UK scrambles its fighter jets in Lithuania to intercept Russian planes above Baltic Sea
UK Typhoons intercepted a Russian Il-20 intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft and two Russian Su-27 Flanker B fighter jets
Read more
Russian Navy ships and vessels to get latest communications systems
The equipment makes it possible to hold video conferences and transmit data
Read more
China backs Russia’s efforts to ensure security
On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the country’s nuclear deterrent policy, which is meant to be of a defensive nature
Read more
Russia’s Figure Skating Olympic Champ Zagitova to join training camp outside Moscow
A group of figure skaters under the management of world’s famous coach Eteri Tutberidze is currently training at the Novogorsk camp
Read more