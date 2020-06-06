Putin calls for conscious approach to easing coronavirus restrictions

NOVO-OGARYOVO, June 6. /TASS/. There is a need to adopt a calm and conscious approach to easing coronavirus restrictions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during an online meeting with cultural workers on Saturday.

"We will try to get out of the situation as quickly as possible. Acting in a calm and conscious manner but quickly," he said.

To date, a total of 458,689 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 221,388 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 5.725 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.