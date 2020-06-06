Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate drops to 0.97

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate has dropped to 0.97, according to a TASS analysis based on data from the national anti-coronavirus crisis center.

Moscow’s coronavirus reproduction rate has fallen to 0.81. On Friday, the rate was 0.98 in Russia and 0.83 in Moscow.

Russia’s regions with a large number of coronavirus patients and the coronavirus reproduction rate below also 1 include Dagestan (0.98) and the Kaluga region (0.97). The rate stands at 1 in St. Petersburg, as well as in the Tula and Rostov regions.

The coronavirus reproduction rate indicates the average number of people one sick person can infect. According to the Russian consumer watchdog, when the rate is equal to or below 1, a region can start to ease restrictions, provided there are enough vacant hospital beds. Once the rate drops below 0.8, a region can enter the second phase of reopening, and when the rate falls below 0.5, the third phase can begin.