US human rights NGO demands to protect journalists covering protests

NEW YORK, June 6. /TASS/. The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) demands that the US authorities take measures to defend journalists covering the ongoing protests, triggered by the in-custody death of African American George Floyd in Minnesota.

The organization said it was investigating 280 reports about the use of force against journalists from May 26. In the majority of those reports, police officers used rubber bullets, tear gas and other chemical irritants against reporters, showed and pushed them, or knocked them the ground.

"We write to you demanding that you take immediate action to stop the alarming number of assaults on journalists who are lawfully covering protests in your communities," CPJ said in a letter to US governors, mayors and police chiefs.

According to CPJ, reports about police using force against journalists have come from 53 different communities across 33 states. Many of those journalists "say they were attacked or arrested even after clearly identifying themselves as press and offering to move as asked."

The organization called for bringing those responsible to justice.

"Whether the attacker is a police officer or a civilian, there must be consequences. Punishment should include arrest and jail when the crime is severe," it said.

Widespread unrest has engulfed many US states over the death of an African-American Minneapolis man named George Floyd, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck and choked him to death during his arrest. On May 26, all officers involved in the deadly arrest were fired. On May 29, the policeman in question, Derek Chauvin, was arrested on third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. However, on June 3, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison upped the charge against Chauvin to second-degree murder. The three other officers involved in the fatal incident were arrested as well and are now facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

To counter the riots, local law enforcement is often supported by the National Guard. So far, 40 cities, including New York, have enacted a curfew.