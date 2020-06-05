Russia’s health ministry sends medics to Kamchatka to help combat coronavirus infection

VOLGINSKY VILLAGE /Vladimir region/, June 5. /TASS/. Russia’s health ministry has seconded a team of highly-qualified specialists to Kamchatka in the Far East to help treat coronavirus patients, Deputy Health Minister Viktor Fisenko told TASS on Friday.
Kamchatka’s authorities have asked to send more medics to the region to help combat the coronavirus infection. Russian Deputy Prime Minister and the president’s envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev instructed the health ministry and the sanitary watchdog to analyze the situation in Kamchatka.
"Specialists from the Russian health ministry’s institutions, who have experience in treating patients with the coronavirus infection, have departed for Kamchatka to help local doctors," Fisenko said.
Coronavirus lockdowns were imposed in Kamchatka on April 1 and extended until June 11. As many as 1,033 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Kamchatka, with 388 patients having recovered and 20 having died.
To date, a total of 449,834 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 212,680 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 5,528 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.