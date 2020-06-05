Russia’s health ministry sends medics to Kamchatka to help combat coronavirus infection

VOLGINSKY VILLAGE /Vladimir region/, June 5. /TASS/. Russia’s health ministry has seconded a team of highly-qualified specialists to Kamchatka in the Far East to help treat coronavirus patients, Deputy Health Minister Viktor Fisenko told TASS on Friday.

Kamchatka’s authorities have asked to send more medics to the region to help combat the coronavirus infection. Russian Deputy Prime Minister and the president’s envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev instructed the health ministry and the sanitary watchdog to analyze the situation in Kamchatka.

"Specialists from the Russian health ministry’s institutions, who have experience in treating patients with the coronavirus infection, have departed for Kamchatka to help local doctors," Fisenko said.