Putin promises state support to ecological projects

NOVO-OGARYOVO, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has provided assurances that ecological projects will receive government backing.

"Undeniably, your activity should receive and will receive constant and invested backing from state bodies and businesses. I would like to draw specific attention of heads of regions to this as well as relevant agencies, heads of businesses and organizations irrespective of what kind of properties they own," the leader said at a meeting with ecologists and animal right activists.

Putin particularly highlighted the fact that everyone who attended the meeting spoke about their projects with a lot of energy and sincere commitment. "This again proves that overwhelming majority of people who dedicated themselves to protecting nature do this because it’s their calling. This is always the best example to emulate in the future to other citizens, children, the youth, it is a reason to join numerous environmental volunteer and non-profit initiatives," Putin stressed.

He underlined that the projects presented at the meeting "are precisely what is called responsible ecological culture."

The Russian leader recalled that Russia had a period in history when goals of developing new territories and creating new industrial centers were achieved no matter the cost. "As a result, the mistakes made then, sometimes in the last century and this century, literally poison people’s lives and nature," Putin recognized. He lamented that modern Russia sometimes show such consumerism. "This still happens and not rarely, unfortunately," he said, noting that this approach is very dangerous and leads nowhere.