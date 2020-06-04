Moscow can move forward without risk of spikes in COVID-19 infection rate, says mayor

"I don’t think anything bad will happen as we leave such a strict regime of restrictions. Just like our previous measures, we are lifting the restrictions gradually, stage by stage, avoiding any major spikes. <…> This gives us the guarantee that we can move forward without the risk of any mass spikes in infection rate in the near future," he said.

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Moscow gradually moves from one stage of lifting restrictions to another, and it can continue to move forward without the risk of spikes in COVID-19 infection rate, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

According to the mayor, the lack of spikes in infection rate shows that the measures introduced by Moscow officials are working. "The lethality rate from COVID-19 begins to go down, this is a very important sign," Sobyanin said.

The mayor stressed that the restrictions on walks around the city had been introduced to avoid an increase in novel coronavirus cases. "We have definitely managed to achieve this, partly due to the weather, of course. Our parks, squares and alleys were not crowded," Sobyanin stated.

Moscow introduced a state of high alert due to the novel coronavirus on March 29, closing shops, cafes, gyms and other facilities, along with parks. All residents are mandated to self-isolate at home. Those who need to move around the city for work or personal reasons must obtain a special permit. Recently, local officials have begun to lift restrictions gradually due to the improving epidemiological situation. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin decreed on May 27 that the self-isolation and permit regime in Moscow will be prolonged until June 14. Starting June 1, shops not selling basic necessities have reopened in the city along with some personal services. Moscow residents are allowed to walk around the city in accordance with the special schedule published on the Moscow government website.

COVID-19 pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 6,586,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 388,200 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 3,181,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 441,108 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 204,623 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 5,384 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.