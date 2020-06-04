No problems expected with holding vote in Russian regions due to COVID-19 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus situation is taking a turn for the better and, therefore, the authorities are not expecting any problems that might arise when holding the constitutional amendment vote in any regions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday.

He underlined that two more incubation periods would pass before the vote, "it is a significant amount of time, considering that the situation has already generally plateaued and even demonstrates elements of dropping infection rates."

"Therefore, now we are not predicting any problems in this regard," he noted, answering a question whether there are risks that certain Russian regions will not be able to hold the vote due to coronavirus restrictions.

Peskov noted that all Russian regions are carefully monitoring the situation. He also recalled the remarks of Russian President Vladimir Putin who underlined that security and health of people remains the utmost priority. "It is clear that our Central Election Commission is constantly maintaining contacts with our epidemiologists <…> therefore, all issues that we are focusing on are being worked through," the Kremlin representative answered a question whether there is a plan B in case that not all regions can ease the restrictions by July 1.

Nationwide vote

On March 11, the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) approved the final reading of the constitutional amendments bill proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. On the same day, it was approved by the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) and regional parliaments.

The text of the bill was published on the official legal information portal. After the Constitutional Court’s ruling, which states that the bill does not violate the Constitution, a public vote will be held. If over 50% of the Russian public approve of the changes, the bill will enter into force.

The vote was initially set to take place on April 22, however, Putin chose to postpone it due to the situation with the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Russia. During a working session on Monday, Putin approved July 1, 2020 as the new date for the vote. The vote will be held over a seven-day period ending on July 1 due to epidemiological concerns.

The document proposes to expand the powers of the Russian parliament and the Russian Constitutional Court, a fixed number of presidential terms, as well as the prevalence of the Russian Constitution over international agreements. The document also expands the government’s obligations in the social sphere. The amendments to the Constitution stipulate that the Russian head of state can only serve two terms, however, one of the amendments proposes that the current president can be re-elected if the new version of the Constitution comes into force.