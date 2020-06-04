Over 100 employees of Russian Far Eastern ambulance station test positive for coronavirus

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, June 4. /TASS/. A total of 110 out of the 230 staff members of an ambulance station in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Kamchatka region government’s official website said on Thursday.

"From April 2020 and until the present day, the number of cases among the personnel of the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky ambulance station reached 110, including 33 drivers and 64 medics. In the past day, six new cases were registered. One of the drivers died early on Thursday at the age of 60," the regional administration said in a statement.

On May 22, Kamchatka authorities confirmed earlier media reports about an outbreak of the infection at a local ambulance station. Kamchatka’s acting head Vladimir Sokolov dismissed the station’s chief doctor, but his successor Irina Kormiltseva went on a sick leave several days later. Her diagnosis is unknown.

Kamchatka imposed a total lockdown since April 1, which was extended until June 11. To date, 984 COVID-19 cases have been officially confirmed in the region. 384 people have already recovered, while 18 died.