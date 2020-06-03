WHO to give Russia recommendations on public events, envoy says

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) will give recommendations to Russian state agencies on how to safely hold public events, WHO Representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic told an online briefing on Wednesday.
In response to a question about the Victory Day parade and a nationwide vote on constitutional amendments, she said that "discussions are underway on how to make sure that mass events pose no threat to public health." "We will work closely with local authorities and make general comments. We know that these criteria are carefully considered and taken into account," Vujnovic added.
Russia’s Victory Day parade will be held on June 24 and the constitutional vote is scheduled for July 1.
To date, a total of 432,277 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 195,957 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 5,215 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.