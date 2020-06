Russia’s coronavirus recoveries surpass number of infections for second day in a row

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. As many as 1,842 coronavirus cases were recorded in Moscow and 3,385 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday.

Moscow’s daily coronavirus growth rate has dropped to a record low of 1%, compared to 1.2% the day before.

The city recorded nearly twice as many daily recoveries as new cases. According to a TASS analysis, the number of daily cases has fallen below 2,000 for the first time since April 23.