Moscow’s coronavirus recoveries surpass 90,000

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Another 3,385 coronavirus patients recovered in Moscow in the past 24 hours, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Wednesday. The total number of recoveries has exceeded 90,000.

"The number of recoveries in Moscow continues to grow. Another 3,385 people recovered in the past 24 hours after treatment, bringing the total number of recoveries to 91,654," she said.

According to Rakova, additional tests are conducted to confirm recoveries. Patients who need to remain under medical surveillance receive the necessary recommendations before leaving the hospital. Patients who recover from the disease are offered to become blood plasma donors.

People aged between 18 and 55 who have recovered from COVID-19 can become blood plasma donors, provided they don’t have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.

To date, a total of 423,741 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 186,985 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 5,037 fatalities nationwide. A total of 185,374 cases have been recorded in Moscow. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.