Sputnik may go to US court after use of force against its journalist, says editor-in-chief

"We will speak with lawyers. But an American court can be relied on no more than American police," she told TASS when asked whether the company planned to seek legal remedy.

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Editor-in-Chief of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, RT and Sputnik Margarita Simonyan said on Tuesday it is not ruled out that the company will go to a US court over the excessive use of force against a Sputnik journalist who was covering protests in Washington DC.

Sputnik's U.S. editor-in-chief, Mindia Gavasheli, told the Rossiya-24 television channel earlier in the day that Sputnik producer Nicole Roussell had received wounds while covering mass protests in front of the White House. "She had a journalist’s ID and repeatedly told the police who she was," Gavasheli said. "The policemen could not but see that she was a journalists, but despite this, they began to beat her with their batons. And when she broke into a run, they began to shoot at her from some nonlethal weapons. As a result, she received a shrapnel wound."

Minnesota and a number of other states have plunged into massive protests and rioting after a video showing the moment of brutal detention of African American George Floyd by a police patrol in Minneapolis on May 25. Floyd was suspected of using forged banknotes. The man died in a local hospital shortly afterwards. On May 26, four police were fired and one of them put under arrest and charged with unpremeditated murder.