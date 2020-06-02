Coronavirus pandemic to bring people closer together, Skolkovo board chairman thinks

"I think that the pandemic will usher in a new historical era. Moreover, the main change that we are witnessing nowadays - is a change in the attitude to the human himself, the value of life that is fundamentally different from what we had beforehand. The global change in the structure of communications that took shape over the past few decades has played its major preparatory role in this respect," Vekselberg said on Tuesday.

"People around the globe have become much closer to each other than, let us say it, half-a-century ago. And we are yet to grasp and assess the effect of these changes. The task of the innovators, developers of new technologies is to understand, to see what technologies will come as a result of this rethinking of values and will be in the biggest demand," he went on to say.

Skolkovo Foundation is among the leading Russian institutions of development, created in 2010 to support and develop innovative ventures, put into practice advanced scientific research, create successful hi-tech companies on the global market. This year, the foundation marks its tenth anniversary.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 6,383,800 people have been infected worldwide and more than 377,700 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,920,880 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.