COVID-19 recovery count in Moscow exceeds number of new cases by over 2.5 times

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, 2,286 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Moscow, while 6,030 patients were released from hospitals, the coronavirus prevention operational headquarters told journalists Tuesday.

The daily case growth in Moscow on Tuesday was record low 1.2% versus 1.3% one day earlier. The number of recoveries exceeded the amount of new cases by more than 2.5 times.

A total of 185,354 cases were registered in Moscow; 88,269 patients have recovered, while 2,626 patients died. In the past 24 hours, 71 people succumbed to the infection.