Russian watchdog to develop CIS joint action plan to combat infectious diseases

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Coordination Council on Sanitary Protection has held a meeting on the fight against the novel coronavirus, focusing on the need to develop a CIS joint action plan to combat infections diseases, Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The meeting’s participants discussed the implementation of decisions made at the May 29 meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State, including the development of a medium-term plan to combat the spread of infectious diseases," the statement reads. The Russian consumer watchdog is expected to draft a document on the matter and submit it to its partners in other CIS countries.

The meeting, chaired by the Russian watchdog, also involved sanitary agencies from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as the CIS Executive Committee and the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe.

The parties also touched upon the measures that CIS countries were taking to combat the coronavirus. They pointed out that the coronavirus situation in Eurasia had stabilized.

The Russian watchdog emphasized that it would continue cooperating with its partners in CIS countries in efforts to fight the coronavirus and other infectious diseases, as well as to create a regional system to respond to healthcare emergencies.