Some 200,000-250,000 tests for coronavirus antibodies conducted in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. About 200,000-250,000 tests for coronavirus antibodies have been conducted in Moscow, Moscow’s Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Monday.

"By today, I think, some 200,000-250,000 tests for [coronavirus] antibodies have been carried out," she said in an interview with the Dok-Tok program on TV Channel One.

Rakova said on May 27 that more than two million PCR tests for the coronavirus infection had been conducted in Moscow since the pandemic outbreak. Since March 27, thirty outpatient clinics in Moscow have been conducting free testing for coronavirus antibodies.