Constitutional amendments voting day of July 1 may become non-working — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The nationwide constitutional amendments vote day of July 1 might become non-working, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the proposal to conduct the nationwide vote on constitutional amendments on July 1.

In January this year, President Putin proposed to introduce a number of amendments to the Constitution in a bid to bring the document more in line with modern circumstances and to cement the achieved results.

Following a discussion within the working group, the State Duma (lower house) and the Federation Council (upper house) adopted the final bill on March 11, followed by approval of all regions of Russia.

After that, Putin signed an order, scheduling the nationwide vote on the amendments for April 22, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The amendments will enter force only if approved during the nationwide vote.