Three regions of Russia ready for third stage of restrictions withdrawal

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Three regions of Russia are ready to begin the third stage of withdrawal of restrictions, introduced over the coronavirus pandemic, Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) head Anna Popova said during working meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"Today, 24 regions entered the first stage and withdraw a number of restrictions, 26 more regions achieved indicators that would allow, I am sure, to make a step further and also enter the first stage. Three regions are ready for the third stage, they have already surpassed the second stage. This indicates a rather fast dynamic; although these decisions were made a little over two weeks ago, we see that the dynamic is positive," Popova said, without naming the three regions.

According to the Rospotrebnadzor recommendations, regions with the coronavirus spread coefficient equal or less than 1 may enter the first stage of withdrawal of restrictions, if they also comply with the bed availability and testing coverage requirements. Regions with this coefficient below 0.8 may enter the second stage and regions with this value below 0.5 may enter the third.